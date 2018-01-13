Wall Street Journal reports Trump had a sexual encounter with a porn star who lived in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported a lawyer for President Donald Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to a porn star to buy her silence about a 2006 affair. The article states it happened a month before the 2016 election.

We learned Stephanie Clifford whose stage name is "Stormy Daniels" lived in Tampa. Her neighbors learned about the newspaper report which claims Clifford met Trump in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

"Nothing about Trump or Stormy Daniels surprises me," said Jay Hines, a former neighbor of Clifford.

We also learned Clifford had a rocky relationship with her husband at the time when she lived in Tampa. Police arrested her in 2009 for battery.

"She came home and she wasn't happy with the way he folded the laundry so they had a fight," said Hines.

A police report states she hit her husband on the head with her hands during an argument. The report also states her husband's father came to the home and did the laundry and she got upset over the way the clothes had been done.

Richard Mullins with Tucker Hall, a Public Relations firm, and former Tampa Tribune business reporter calls Clifford "very sharp." He recalled the time he interviewed her at a Super Bowl party in 2009 in Tampa.

"She was coming to a nightclub that was in Pinellas County. She was in the procession of celebrities coming in and out of the nightclub and I had a chance to interview her there," said Richard Mullins. "Very sharp. She's a very sharp, very smart individual."

The President's attorney, Michael Cohen, denied the allegations to CNN.

"These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011," Choen said in a statement to CNN.

Cohen also released a statement from Clifford to the Wall Street Journal. She also denies any affair and says Mr. Trump was gracious, professional and a complete gentleman to her.