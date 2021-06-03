Volunteers needed to help deliver hurricane food packs this Saturday

The Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH) is in need of volunteers to help deliver nonperishable food in preparation for this year's hurricane season.

The hurricane packs, which are provided in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries and St. Petersburg Free Clinic, will include nonperishable food for up to five days and a hurricane resource guide with shelter information and an emergency checklist.

Volunteers would deliver the hurricane packs to Meals On Wheels St. Petersburg and Meals On Wheels for Kids recipients on Saturday, June 12.

"With the hurricane packs, the programs can provide a little more safety in the event a storm hits again this year," TBNEH said in a press release.

It will take volunteers about an hour to complete a delivery route, according to TBNEH.

For more information on the available routes or to sign up to volunteer, visit networktoendhunger.org/volunteer/.

To receive free meals delivered to your home, visit networktoendhunger.org/ or call (813) 344-5837.