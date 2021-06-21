Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Violent crime rises in Florida; crime overall declines

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gun guns gun store
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 17:23:38-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It was a mixed bag of crime numbers for Governor Ron DeSantis' administration Monday. Overall, crime was down in Florida in 2020, but violent crime ticked up in 2020.

In 2020, there were 1,285 murders in Florida, an increase of 260, or 14.7% from 2019. Of those, 1,025 were committed with a gun, up 20.2% from the year before. Murders committed with a gun made up nearly 80% of the state's total, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's annual crime report.

Overall, burglaries, robberies, and larcenies dropped significantly. There were 13,439 robberies, a drop of 17% from 2019; 51,928 burglaries, down 17.8%; and 291,923 larcenies, down 18.5%.

Florida also saw a drop in the number of reported rapes, from 8,439 in 2019 to 7,650 in 2020, or a decrease of 9.3%. However, aggravated assaults increased by 9.5% from 55,333 in 2019 to 60,567 last year.

Overall, factoring in the state's growth in population, all crime was down 15.7% in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.