VIDEO: Spirit Airlines flight leaving Tampa catches fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa caught fire while landing in Atlanta Sunday Morning.

According to the Atlanta International Airport, the brakes in the landing gear from Flight 383 caught fire around 9:25 a.m.

Atlanta Fire Rescue reportedly put out the fire and towed the plane to the gate where passengers were able to get off.

The airport sent out the following tweet saying airport operations were not impacted and there were no injuries reported at this time.

🚨At 925 am today, brakes in the landing gear of @SpiritAirlines flight 383 from Tampa ignited. @ATLFireRescue put out the fire and the aircraft was towed to gate D2 where passengers disembarked. There were no injuries reported and operations have not been impacted. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) July 10, 2022

Video captured by Alaina Hardie shows smoke billowing from the plane's landing gear on a runway.

Spirit Airlines released the following statement after the incident:

“Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated. The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”

