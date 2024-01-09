Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Verizon users reporting outages across Tampa Bay area

Verizon
Charles Krupa/AP
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Verizon
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 10:03:34-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Verizon users across the Tampa Bay area are reporting outages Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., Verizon hasn't officially said anything about a possible system outage in the area. ABC Action News has reached out to Verizon, but has yet to receive any response.

DownDetector.com has shown a spike in reports of outages, with social postings on the site showing reports of outages from across western Florida.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.