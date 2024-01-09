Verizon users reporting outages across Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Verizon users across the Tampa Bay area are reporting outages Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m., Verizon hasn't officially said anything about a possible system outage in the area. ABC Action News has reached out to Verizon, but has yet to receive any response.

DownDetector.com has shown a spike in reports of outages, with social postings on the site showing reports of outages from across western Florida.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.