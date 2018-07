St. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A vehicle ended up in the water after it went over the guardrail on southbound Howard Frankland Bridge on the St. Petersburg side on Saturday.

The vehicle went over the side shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is said to be ok, according to FHP.

The accident caused delays through 1 p.m. Saturday on the Howard Frankland Bridge southbound.