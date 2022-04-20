Valrico 7-year-old is a powerhouse singer

VALRICO, Fla — Here’s proof that age is no barrier to reaching your goals. Pranysqa Mishra is only seven years old and already checking off her list of accomplishments.

“I’ve been singing since I was two years old," Pranysqa said.

Singing is Pranysqa’s full-time passion.

"She has that passion she loves so much and being parents we wanted to support that," Pranysqa’s mother, Priya Mishra, said.

Mishra said they packed their bags from Canada and moved to the Tampa Bay area full time so Pranysqa can pursue her dreams which started real early.

“When you have a kid, they have a flare for music which is very common… so we saw that as a normal thing," Mishra added.

When Pranysqa was five years old she sang a song by Idina Menzel in front of a few hundred people.

“When I was sitting down in the audience and when she belted out that big song, and me and my husband was literally very surprised that you know, literally, this girl can sing. My daughter can sing," Mishra explained.

Pranysqa spends seven to eight hours a day perfecting her passion.

“I do my vocal warm-ups every day," Pranysqa said.

Her favorite thing to sing is the national anthem which she’s done on the big stages like at the Los Angeles Lakers and Florida Marlins game.

“I love singing, it makes me so proud and it makes me honored to sing the national anthem for the country," Pranysqa added.

Mishra said out of thousands of applicants, Pranysqa has been selected to perform live at the Apollo Theatre in New York City. She’s even the official singer for any Canadian citizenship ceremony.

“We feel really proud and honored because of our daughter," Mishra said.