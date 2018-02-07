USF ranked a Top 10 cybersecurity school by the Military Times

TAMPA — The University of South Florida has made the 10 Top List of Military Times best Cybersecurity schools.

To make the second annual rankings, the Military Times had schools first participate in a recent survey of colleges.

"How schools fared in those rankings accounted for half of their performance on the cybersecurity list," writes the news organization online, adding, "we also factored in distinctions schools earned from the National Security Agency (NSA), in cyber defense and information assurance education, as well accreditations in computer science from global accreditor ABET. In addition, the rankings consider the proportion of a school’s degrees related to cybersecurity."

According to PayScale.com, an entry-level information security analyst with a cybersecurity background makes a median $65,184 per year, ranging from about $48,000 up to about $91,000.

The Military Times also reports that research by Burning Glass Technologies, a company that specializes in job market analytics, shows the number of cybersecurity job postings grew by 74% from 2007 to 2013, more than double the rate for all IT jobs.

USF is also home to Florida's Center for Cybersecurity, launched in 2014, to help position Florida as a national leader in cyber security through education, research, and community outreach, including the local military institutions like SOCom and the MacDill Air Force Base.

Other schools on the Top 10 List are: