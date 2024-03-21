USF announces plans to create college focused on AI

The University of South Florida (USF) announced plans to create a new college focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and computing.

According to the university, the goal of the new college is to place the Tampa region and the state of Florida as leaders in the booming industry.

USF would be the first university in the state to create a college dedicated to AI and cybersecurity. The new college would offer undergraduate and graduate programs to prepare students for high-demand careers, allow faculty to conduct innovative research, and grow industry partnerships.

Research shows that there has been a five-fold increase in demand for AI-related jobs. Over 40% of organizations that are experiencing a shortage of cybersecurity professionals say that they are unable to find qualified candidates.

USF President Rhea Law said, "As AI and cybersecurity quickly evolve, the demand for professionals skilled in these areas continues to grow, along with the need for more research to better understand how to utilize powerful new technologies in ways that improve our society. Through the expertise of our faculty and our strong partnerships with the business community, the University of South Florida is strategically positioned to be a local leader in the fields."

USF Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Prasant Mohapatra said, "Establishing this college would align with USF's strategic initiative to enhance academic and research excellence in key areas of societal need and opportunity. By building on our multidisciplinary strengths, such as health, engineering, arts and humanities, and cybersecurity, we aim to support our strategic goals of advancing student success, promoting continuous professional growth, fostering industry, government and community partnerships, and propelling the university towards a top-25 ranking."