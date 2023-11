UPS is hoping to hire tens of thousands of seasonal employees over the next two days.

The company is holding its annual UPS Brown Friday hiring events.

They're looking for warehouse workers and delivery drivers to support the increased demand during the holiday season.

There are a few in-person events in our area.

There's a hiring event in Sarasota and Brooksville on Friday, and one in Tampa on Saturday.

You can RSVP or apply online for a virtual interview here.