United Airlines flight diverted to Tampa after "possible mechanical issue"

TAMPA, Fla. — United Airlines confirmed a United flight was diverted to Tampa International Airport after a possible mechanical issue Wednesday afternoon.

United said the Airbus A319 flight left Sarasota and was destined for Chicago when it was diverted to Tampa to address a "possible mechanical issue."

According to officials, the flight landed safely, and United made arrangements for passengers to reach their original destination.

The flight had 123 passengers and five crew members onboard.