Two peacocks found with pellet gun wounds in Pinellas County, one euthanized

A peacock has been euthanized in Pinellas County after it was shot with a pellet gun multiple times.

Nancy Murrah with Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue tells ABC Action News they found two different peacocks with wounds.

The birds were discovered on Thursday near Albermarle Court around two in the afternoon.

Murrah said when they took the peacocks to a vet, one had to be euthanized while the other is expected to survive with the help of physical therapy.

The peacock, with its six foot long tail, can't put any weight on his legs -- so is laying on a pillow at the rehab facility.

"It actually hasn't been able to stand," said Murrah, "it is such a heavy bird."

Murrah said not everyone loves the birds because they can make loud noises at all different times, they can also ruin landscapes.

She tells us that the FWC won't investigate the shooting because a peacock is an exotic bird, not native in Florida.

The peacock is expected to recover in five to seven weeks.

Murrah has found a home for the peacock at a farm in Plant City.