Troopers searching for driver that seriously injured 16-year-old in hit & run

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit and critically injured a 16-year-old Friday, Jan 7.

The FHP says a pickup truck with a white enclosed trailer was heading west on State Road 64, just west of Ballard Road when it entered the north shoulder and hit a 16-year-old Wauchula boy riding a bicycle with the right side of its trailer. The driver then fled the scene.

Troopers say the teenager survived but was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call the FHP at 239-225-9605.

1-7-22 - Highlands Co - State Road 64 - Hit and Run - Bicyclist by ABC Action News on Scribd