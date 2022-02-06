Troopers looking for person of interest in fatal hit and run

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — Troopers are looking for a person of interest in a fatal hit and run that left a St Petersburg man dead.

Troopers said on January 30, a 23-year-old St. Petersburg man on an electric scooter crashed and fell into the road near 51st Avenue North. A truck hit the man and kept going. Killing the St. Pete man.

Now after receiving a tip, troopers found a white 2021 Dodge pickup truck at a residence along 36th Avenue North, near 49th Street North.

The truck had damage consistent with the fatal crash last week. The man in the photo is a person of interest.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling **TIPS or the FHP by calling *FHP or 813-558-1800.