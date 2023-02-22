Tractor-trailer traveling northbound on I-75 hits, caused damages to SW 66 Street overpass

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported that an oversized tractor-trailer traveling northbound on I-75 hit and caused damages to the SW 66 Street overpass near the 347 marker.

According to FHP, repairs to the damaged portions of the overpass and removal of debris on the highway is expected to last for three or more hours.

At this time, all northbound lanes remain closed and traffic is being diverted onto Exit 341 (CR-484). Southbound lanes are open, but FHP stated there is slow-moving traffic.

This is a developing story; ABC Action News will update you with the latest news.