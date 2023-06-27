TPA Police: Florida's new permitless carry law does not include airports

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida’s new permitless carry law goes into effect Saturday, but airport police want travelers to know that does not change the regulations for traveling with firearms.

Last year, the Tampa International Airport (TPA) ranked 10th in the nation for the number of firearms caught at TSA checkpoints. Miami and Orlando airports were also in the top 10. These are stats Florida airports worry may get worse with confusion around the state’s new permitless carry law beginning July 1.

“If you come into the airport with the weapon… in the passenger terminal, it is a misdemeanor, a second degree in Florida, which is punishable by 60 days in jail and/or $500 fine and up to six months probation,” Tampa International Airport Police Chief Charlie Vasquez said in a press conference Tuesday.

Tampa Bay airports, including St Pete/Clearwater (PIE) and Sarasota (SRQ), are already seeing a 26% increase in firearms found at TSA checkpoints in the first 5 months of the year compared to last year, according to the Greater Tampa Bay Federal Security director.

“Everybody's got a different reason: ‘I forgot it.’ ‘I was at the range yesterday.’ ‘I forgot to pack my bag.’ Or ‘I haven't had this bag for a long time,’” exclaimed Chief Vasquez.

While many incidents are, in fact, accidents, in today’s climate of mass shootings, the thought of a loaded gun, in the hands of someone without a permit, on an airplane is a frightening one.

“It’s a big concern, but I’m sure we have enough security in the airport to deal with it, but nowadays you can’t be too safe when it comes to protecting yourself, especially in airports-- people be going a little bit crazy,” expressed Rodel Johnson, a Parrish resident traveling at TPA Tuesday.

Johnson added that he wouldn’t want to legally carry in an airport regardless. “If I can carry, so can everyone else, and there’s some crazies out here!” he exclaimed.

Tampa Resident Joyce Ernst was also traveling back to TPA Tuesday with her family. “I’ve got daughters who go to college in Virginia, so I’m at the airport a lot, getting them and dropping them off,” she said. “When you go through security at the airport, you obviously can’t take a gun. I don’t mind if someone is permitted to be in the airport if they have a permit.”

TSA

Just this past weekend, airport officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania stopped two loaded guns from ending up on airplanes.

Across the country last year, TSA caught more than 6,500 firearms, 88% were loaded.

Travelers canlegally fly with a firearm in a locked, hard box, inside of a checked bag. It must be unloaded and declared at check-in.

TSA recently increased the fines as the numbers of firearms entering checkpoints hit record highs in the last year.

Even if it’s an accident, fines range from $1,500 to $14,950 dollars, and you don’t get the firearm back.

“It will be a Class A misdemeanor. You will more than likely be arrested. It's going to ruin your trip wherever you're going. And then you have to deal with that in the court.”

A loaded firearm, or unloaded with accessible ammunition, could be a fine from $3,000- $10,700 with a criminal referral. For a repeat violation, it could be $10,700 to $14,950 with a criminal referral.

An unloaded firearm is a fine between $1,500 and $5,370 with a criminal referral.