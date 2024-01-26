Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in children in the U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you have children, you’re going to want to read this health alert. It may surprise you that the most common chronic disease for kids in the U.S. is tooth decay. However, the disease is entirely preventable.

“We don’t want any problems with the teeth that could affect a child’s overall health,” said Dr. Scott Cashion, president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Five times more children have cavities than asthma, and 51% of elementary school kids have some form of tooth decay. The AAPD is trying to make childhood dental healthcare more accessible.

“Over the past years, we have committed over $10 million to access care grants across this country, so that children who would not ordinarily have dental care have that care,” said Dr. Cashion.

They make oral healthcare for children more accessible by partnering with local organizations and giving them grants to provide oral healthcare. “We find that by doing that way, we are really able to have folks who know their communities and know which children are the most vulnerable and being able to provide that care for those children,” explained Dr. Cashion.

So far, more than 800,000 children have received dental care thanks to this program, and they say they plan on expanding to reach even more children.

“Because we are going to get to our goal of optimal oral healthcare for all children,” said Dr. Cashion.

So, what can you do to help prevent tooth decay in your children?

“The biggest thing is brushing and flossing their child’s teeth. We recommend two minutes, two times a day,” explained Dr. Cashion.

They also recommend taking your child to a pediatric dentist every six months for a check-up once they turn one year old and asking about the latest trends in oral healthcare.

“By doing so, we’re going to create the atmosphere and the future for that child’s dental care so that they won’t be one of those children that have cavities on their teeth,” said Dr. Cashion.

