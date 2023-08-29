Tolls suspended along Florida’s west coast in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of tolls along Florida’s west coast in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.

Tolls will be waved beginning at 4:00 AM on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

“As Floridians along the west coast of Florida finalize their evacuation plans for Tropical Storm Idalia, we want to ensure there is no barrier to getting their families to a safe location,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The Department is committed to ensuring travelers can get where they need to go as safely and efficiently as possible. Suspending tolls in the greater Tampa Bay region ensures families can head south and east with ease to get out of the storm’s direct path.”

For a seven-day period beginning at 4:00 AM EST on Tuesday, August 29, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida's Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) will stop toll collection.

Tolls will resume on Tuesday, September 5, at noon.

Facilities included within the suspension include:

Hillsborough County



I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway (S.R. 618)

Veterans Expressway (S.R. 589)

Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Citrus, Hernando & Pasco Counties



Suncoast Parkway (S.R. 589)

Lake and Sumter Counties & Portions of Orange County



Turnpike Mainline (I-75 to I-4)

Pinellas County

