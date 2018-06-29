Toddler who lost both legs in tractor accident released from Tampa General

TAMPA, Fla. — A 2-year-old was released on Thursday night after spending the past two weeks at Tampa General Hospital following an accident with a tractor.

On June 14, Colton Lawson was riding a tractor with his father, Chris Lawson, when he slipped and fell off of it at their home in Manatee County.

"I've done it a hundred times. I let him off the tractor. He goes and runs and plays, but for some reason, it was just different this time," said Chris Lawson.

Colton has had six surgeries after losing both his legs in the accident.

"He knows he can't walk. He tried jumping off of the chair two days ago and realized there was nothing there to catch him," said Lawson.

The family spent the past two weeks at the hospital by their son's side.

"We’ve been sleeping here, taking showers here and doing laundry here," said Lawson.

The family went home on Thursday, but they know it's a long road ahead of them.

"They said it's not going to end. He'll need surgeries every year, new legs multiple times a year," said Lawson.

His parents said their child's smile keeps them going.

"My hope is for him to excel in anything and everything that he wants and I know he will," said April Costello, Colton's mother.

The community is supporting the family. Evie's in Sarasota is hosting a benefit on August 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event includes live entertainment, mini golf, golf cart raffle and silent auction.

Walt's Fish Market in Sarasota has raised more than $3,000 for the family. The staff has teamed up with Big Storm Brewing Company. A special beer will be sold at Walt's Fish Market benefiting the family. Walt's Fish Market will start selling Big Storm's beer on Saturday.

A link to the family's Go Fund Me page can be found here.