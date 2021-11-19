Three Tampa Bay area law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need

TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by the pandemic.

Thirteen years ago the Pendas Law Firm started a Thanksgiving tradition to help families in need by giving away hundreds of turkeys at its Tampa and Orlando offices.

The company now gives away turkeys in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, Miami and Jacksonville.

“Each year, my staff and I, along with our families and friends, look forward to the opportunity when we can share some cheer with our community during Thanksgiving week," said attorney Lou Pendas, owner of the firm. "We realize that the turkeys that we give provide meals for thousands of people who otherwise would not be able to afford them. This is our twelfth year of community outreach and it gives us great joy to give."

Anyone needing a turkey to celebrate Thanksgiving is invited to stop by its Tampa office located at 816 W. Martin Luther King Blvd on Monday, November 22, 2021, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies run out).

The company's employees will be giving away turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There is no pre-registration or documentation of need required to receive a free turkey.

Participants must observe social distancing requirements and face masks will be required.

* * *

The Clearwater law firm of Carey Leisure and Neal is holding their 6th annual Free Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, starting 10:00 a.m. until they give out their last turkey.

The company will distribute hundreds of free turkeys on a first come, first serve basis to anyone in need. The giveaway will be held the firm's office at 622 Bypass Drive, Suite 100 in Clearwater. There is a limit one turkey per family.

Each family must have a representative wait in line for the turkey. If you are unable to stand in line, the law firm recommends bringing someone with you who can.

* * *

PERENICH The Law Firm is partnering with Countryside Cares Helping Hands for a drive-thru Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Three hundred turkeys will be given out on a first-come first-served basis starting at 10:00 a.m. in the law firm's main officer parking lot at 25749 U.S. 19 in Clearwater.

Perenich asks people wanting to pick up a turkey to not arrive before 9:30 a.m. and enter at the Cypress Point Shopping Plaza.