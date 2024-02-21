If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 23-35), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, February 23

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Patel Conservatory at 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

Cost: $24.25

Info: The Straz presents this musical version of Tuck Everlasting, which follows Winnie Foster as she decides "between the life she knows and one that will be everlasting."

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Info: English supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer will reunite on stage as drummer Carl Palmer joins his late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake playing alongside vaulted split-screen clips.

When: 8 a.m.

Where: 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville

Cost: Free

Info: Learn to identify birds or hone your existing birding skills by watching the feeders at the Conservation Center, followed by a short hike to the wetland at May's Prairie.

Saturday, February 24

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Info: Billy Joel and Sting are live in Tampa for one night only to perform their most popular songs on the same stage for the first time.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Florida Botanical Gardens at 12520 Ulmerton Rd, Largo

Cost: Free

Info: This festival showcases Black history and culture to exhibit the diversity within Pinellas County.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $39.50-$49.50

Info: 2024’s XM/Sirius Super Bowl of Comedy winner Bob Marley is now bringing his standup to this iconic Tampa stage.

Sunday, February 25

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: $6

Info: The museum is offering a discounted admission every Sunday until June.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday

Where: 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson

Cost: $9 to $13.50

Info: Starting Friday, over a dozen seafood vendors gather at SunWest Park, accompanied by live entertainment all weekend long.

When: All weekend, first showtime at 7 p.m. on Friday

Where: 1624 E 7th Ave #228, Tampa

Cost: $8

Info: This 800-square-foot microcinema holds 38 seats with the mission of showing eclectic films that are hard to find anywhere else. This weekend's selections include "Hoop Dreams," "The Trials of Muhammad Ali" and more.

When: Starting Friday at 10 a.m. until Saturday at 3 p.m.

Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: This expo will offer the latest in running shoes and apparel, medical breakthroughs and information to help you take charge of your health.

