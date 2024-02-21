If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (February 23-35), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, February 23
Tuck Everlasting: The Musical at the Straz
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Patel Conservatory at 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa
Cost: $24.25
Info: The Straz presents this musical version of Tuck Everlasting, which follows Winnie Foster as she decides "between the life she knows and one that will be everlasting."
Emerson, Lake & Palmer at Ruth Eckerd Hall
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: English supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer will reunite on stage as drummer Carl Palmer joins his late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake playing alongside vaulted split-screen clips.
Beginning Birding
When: 8 a.m.
Where: 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville
Cost: Free
Info: Learn to identify birds or hone your existing birding skills by watching the feeders at the Conservation Center, followed by a short hike to the wetland at May's Prairie.
Saturday, February 24
Billy Joel & Sting at Raymond James
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: Billy Joel and Sting are live in Tampa for one night only to perform their most popular songs on the same stage for the first time.
Pinellas African American Heritage Celebration
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Florida Botanical Gardens at 12520 Ulmerton Rd, Largo
Cost: Free
Info: This festival showcases Black history and culture to exhibit the diversity within Pinellas County.
Comedian Bob Marley at Tampa Theatre
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: $39.50-$49.50
Info: 2024’s XM/Sirius Super Bowl of Comedy winner Bob Marley is now bringing his standup to this iconic Tampa stage.
Sunday, February 25
$6 Sundays at the St. Petersburg Museum of History
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: $6
Info: The museum is offering a discounted admission every Sunday until June.
Multiday events
9th Annual SunWest Crab & Shrimp Festival
When: All weekend, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday
Where: 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson
Cost: $9 to $13.50
Info: Starting Friday, over a dozen seafood vendors gather at SunWest Park, accompanied by live entertainment all weekend long.
Screendoor: an Ybor Microcinema
When: All weekend, first showtime at 7 p.m. on Friday
Where: 1624 E 7th Ave #228, Tampa
Cost: $8
Info: This 800-square-foot microcinema holds 38 seats with the mission of showing eclectic films that are hard to find anywhere else. This weekend's selections include "Hoop Dreams," "The Trials of Muhammad Ali" and more.
ABC Action News Health and Fitness Expo
When: Starting Friday at 10 a.m. until Saturday at 3 p.m.
Where: 333 S Franklin Street, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: This expo will offer the latest in running shoes and apparel, medical breakthroughs and information to help you take charge of your health.