Thieves target air conditioner unit at family-owned bookstore in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A community came together to support a family-owned bookstore after someone stole an outdoor air conditioner unit.

The theft happened at Wilsons Book World in St. Petersburg last week.

More than $10,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page to help pay for a new unit.

Michelle Jenquin is a third-generation owner of the bookstore. She arrived to the store on Saturday and noticed the unit gone.

"It was one of pure shock. I backed in and was looking at my mailbox. I was expecting a package and I thought that's odd. I just kept staring at the area and totally after about 4-5 seconds, it hit me. My air conditioning unit is gone. I was just dumbfounded," said Jenquin.

Wilsons Book World is a family-owned book store for 53 years. It was established in 1971 by Michelle's grandmother. After her grandmother passed away, her parents ran the business. Michelle took over the store in 2017.

"I like to see the kids come in with their parents and they’re just learning how to read and they get books and then they move onto comic books if they’re guys and they like to do that. I just seeing the joy of reading, the use of imagination, the curiosity of wanting to know more," said Jenquin.

The St. Petersburg Police Department took a report regarding the theft on May 18, 2024. Police believe the theft occurred overnight on May 17 or before dawn on May 18.

No arrests have been made.

Jenquin has purchased a new AC unit using the money from the donations. She is taking extra precautions to secure it. She also has installed security cameras around the entire property.

"You talk to a number of people and they’re going to say people like to steal it and strip it for the copper and that may be part of it. Times are really hard right now, someone’s AC could have broke in their home and they were looking for an easy opportunity and took it, you don't know," she said.

Michelle is overwhelmed by the love and support from the community.

"There’s always a silver lining and my community has come together for me. They showed me their support and that’s means more to be than anything else, my customers, the community, my friends, my family, co-workers, the support had been overwhelming to be honest with you."