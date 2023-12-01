The Tampa Police Department unveils new technology to provide text message updates after reporting a crime

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department unveiled new technology to provide updates through text messages after reporting a crime.

The police department launched the program to keep people informed after they call 9-1-1 and through the investigative process.

The department is using SPIDR Tech, a Versaterm company that provides automatic text messages. The service will send an initial text message and follow-up messages to include a case status.

"We’ve already been running this for several weeks now, and we’re getting a lot of positive feedback. Anyway, we can communicate more in the community will be a success," said Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

SPIDR Tech also offers a survey to submit critical input and feedback.

"Once the officer clears the call, they’ll provide another text message to the victim providing the officer's name, contact information, report number and then also ask how our level of service was," said Chief Bercaw.

The technology will be used on 14 types of calls, including stolen vehicles, abandoned vehicles, street obstructions, auto burglary, business/residential burglary, grand/petty theft, forgery, disabled vehicle, parking violation, lost/stolen property, animal nuisance calls, wire/pole down, criminal mischief, and holding a subject for police.

"Obviously, not every call for service will receive a text message, clearly we’re not going to send them to people involved in a domestic," said Chief Bercaw.

The technology is part of a one-year pilot program. It costs $187,000, and funding comes from the annual budget.

"At the end, think of it like an electronic business card. You get a text message. Who was that officer again, what was their contact, and what was my report number? It’s all coming to a text message," said Chief Bercaw.

"The Tampa Police Department exemplifies a commitment to innovation focused on addressing the current and future needs of its community. Employing SPIDR Tech is one example of the dedication to establishing a standard for exceptional experiences in every interaction," said Warren Loomis, President & CEO of Versaterm. "We are honored to be part of the Tampa Police Department's initiative to provide better customer service through enhanced communications and transparency."