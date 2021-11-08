TGH, Florida Cancer Specialists to bring proton therapy for Tampa Bay area cancer patients

TAMPA, Fla. — A brand new partnership in the Tampa Bay area is bringing a type of cancer treatment for patients.

Tampa General Hospital and the Florida Cancer Specialists announce they are adding proton therapy here in the next few years.

"This announcement is really important for the Cancer Specialists and ultimately, the Greater Tampa Bay community at large per that combines the two unique things, a leading academic medical center in TGH, USF with best in class community partnerships for Cancer Specialists for urology," explains Nate Walcker, Florida Cancer Specialists CEO.

The Tampa Bay area is one of the only markets in the state that doesn't have this type of treatment.

Walcker tells ABC Action News, "The unique thing about proton therapy is that it targets the cancer the tumor site in a high degree of specificity that is very novel."

Proton therapy reduces complications and risk of secondary cancers and reduces both short and long term toxicities. It's also shown to lead to a 35% increase in survival for Stage 2 and 3 lung cancers.

Walcker says they hope to get the project off the ground next year. Once that happens, it should be complete in 18-24 months.