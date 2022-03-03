Test drive a luxury Mercedes electric car free in Tampa this weekend

You could be one of the first people to test drive a new electric luxury car. Mercedes-Benz is taking their cars on tour with a stop in Tampa this week.

From March 3-March 6, located at International Plaza and Bay Street, local residents will have the chance to test drive the first vehicle from the line, the all new 2022 EQS Sedan, which is available now.

The test drives will run from:

Thursday, March 3: 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Friday, March 4: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 5: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 6: 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

The 30-minute test drives are free but they recommend signing up online ahead of time.

You must be 21 years old or older and have a valid US driver's license.

To register, click here.

