Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Taskforce investigating after officer-involved shooting in St. Pete

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
Police
Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 18:23:22-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — A special investigative task force has been called in after an officer-involved shooting today in St. Pete. Officials say a 17-year-old was shot by police.

Officials say the shooting happened near 13th Avenue South just west of 25th Street. The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is conducting the investigation.

The department says the Pinellas Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is intended to make sure investigations into officer-involved shootings are thorough and objective.

More information on the shooting will be provided as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information