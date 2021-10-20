Taskforce investigating after officer-involved shooting in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla- — A special investigative task force has been called in after an officer-involved shooting today in St. Pete. Officials say a 17-year-old was shot by police.

Officials say the shooting happened near 13th Avenue South just west of 25th Street. The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is conducting the investigation.

The department says the Pinellas Deadly Force Investigative Taskforce is intended to make sure investigations into officer-involved shootings are thorough and objective.

More information on the shooting will be provided as the investigation continues.