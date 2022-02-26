Tarpon Springs woman arrested after allegedly beating child with belt

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A Tarpon Springs woman is behind bars after allegedly beating a child with a belt, according to an affidavit.

Tarpon Springs police said Schnique Latrelle McCluster, 43, left an 18-inch mark on a young boy's back after hitting him with a belt. She was allegedly intoxicated during the attack.

Police said McCluster did not know the child and said she hit him because he was cussing at her.

According to the affidavit, the child’s mother then confronted McCluster. Prompting McCluster and her 23-year-old son, Cameron Lamount Bush to start attacking her.

According to police, the pair stomped the mother’s face, breaking her left nasal bone and leaving a fracture in the left orbital bone.

McCluster is charged with child abuse and felony battery. Her son is also charged with battery.