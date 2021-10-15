Tampa residents can now report crimes online in Spanish.

The Tampa Police Departments Desk Officer Reporting System allows citizens to file reports online. Now the platform will now be offered in Spanish.

"The Hispanic population in the City of Tampa is rapidly increasing each and every day. We at the Tampa Police Department want to ensure they have the resources needed to file a report, in their native language" -Interim Chief Ruben Delgado.

Check out the new site here.

Types of crimes that can be reported: