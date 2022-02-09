Tampa ranked 7th best city to get married in this year

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is the 7th best city to get married in according to a new study from WalletHub.

In order to identify the best and worst cities in which to tie the knot, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: (1) Costs, (2) Facilities & Services and (3) Activities & Attractions.

Tampa ranked 48th in cost, 9th in facilities and services and 16th in activities and attractions.

Two other Florida cities cracked the top 5: Orlando ranked #1 and Miami ranked #3 as the best cities to get married in.

The top five cities were Orlando, Las Vegas, Miami, Knoxville and Tulsa.

