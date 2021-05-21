Tampa Pride 2021: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. — The wait is over. Tampa Pride returns this weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to Tampa Pride, Saturday’s Pride Celebration will mark the first Pride Parade to take place in the United States this year.

ABC Action News is proud to be the broadcast sponsor of Tampa Pride.

Here is a list of events taking place during the Tampa Pride celebration.

Tampa Pride 2021 Street Festival

Saturday, May 22

10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Street Festival features Tampa Pride’s Artisan Fair. It will take place on 9th Ave and Hillsborough Community College. It also includes the Heath & Wellness Fair in the HCC parking lot between 14th and 14th Streets north of 8th Ave. Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:45 a.m.

Tampa Pride 2021 Diversity Parade

Saturday, May 22

4 p.m.

The Tampa Pride Diversity Parade will wind its way down 7th Avenue from the corner of the Nuccio Parkway to 20th Street. Centro Ybor will be the center of excitement and tributes.

Tampa Pride at Night Concert

Saturday, May 22

6:00 p.m. to Midnight

Following the Street Festival and Parade, festivities move to the Cuban Club for the first 'Pride at Night.'

The event features headliner Martha Wash and takes place in the parking lot of the Cuban Club and will have a variety of food and liquor options.

According to Pride officials, Pride at Night will also feature local and national performers. Pride at Night is 21+ with no cover (18-20: $5).

