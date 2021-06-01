Tampa police looking for driver of gray impala after fatal hit and run

TAMPA, Fla- — Tampa detectives are asking for help finding the car they say was involved in a fatal hit and run Monday, May 31.

Detectives say they are looking for a newer model charcoal gray Chevrolet Impala. The car will most likely have damage to the front bumper and hood.

The driver is wanted in connection to a hit and run Monday when a 50-year-old man was killed at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. 40th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800.873.TIPS.