Tampa gas stations go dry amid Florida state of emergency

TAMPA, Fla. — Some Tampa gas stations ran out of fuel Tuesday as experts urge consumers against buying gasoline in a panic.

This comes as one of the country’s largest gasoline suppliers, Colonial Pipeline, shut down over the weekend due to a cyberattack.

Colonial Pipeline supplies about 45% of fuel along the east coast, forcing some states to experience a crippling shortage.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency due to Colonial Pipeline shutdown

ABC Action News found pumps out of service at the Shell station at Florida Avenue and Hillsborough as well as the Circle K at Kennedy Boulevard and South Howard Avenue.

“I see cars lined up to get gas but there’s no gas,” said Domani Davis. “I came to stop by and get gas and I see all the pumps saying sorry out of service.”

Experts say the pipeline closure does not directly impact the majority of Florida’s gasoline supply but a surge in panic buying is causing some shortages.

Mark Jenkins with AAA warns now is not the time to buy and store gasoline.

“We get so much gas from ships that sail over from the Gulf of Mexico from refineries in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi,” said Jenkins. “Those ships keep moving through. Even if the Colonial Pipeline is down, we still get ships that are sailing across the Gulf and they’re making their gasoline deliveries in Florida.”

Long lines plagued drivers in northern Florida and Georgia Tuesday as several gas stations went dry.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, stating the disruption of the Colonial Pipeline operations poses a “significant and immediate threat” to fuel delivery to Florida.

"It’s going to cause a lot of problems for people just the convenience of life, but also for our economy. Now we’re relaxing restrictions in terms of the wait to get more fuel trucks to the parts of Florida that need more fuel.”

