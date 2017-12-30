Tampa Fire Rescue battling 1-alarm structure fire in South Tampa

TAMPA - Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters are battling an 1-alarm fire in South Tampa's Beach Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday on Royal Poinciana Drive near Neptune Way, officials said.

Firefighters are investigating the incident, probing the ceiling area as the spot where the fire started.

No further details were released about the blaze.

