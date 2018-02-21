Tampa family adopts 9 children to keep siblings together

A Tampa family is adopting nine siblings from foster care in order to keep the siblings all together.

28-year-old Peggy Smith and her husband had no kids. In a matter of moments, they now have four children.

"We thought it was crazy, but we thought why not? Why not this family?" said Peggy Smith.

The young couple saw a simple Facebook post from the Heart Gallery of Tampa. The post showed the eight siblings and stated they have a family bond so tight they cannot be split up.

"Why not us? We're young. We have a beautiful home. Why not help these kids out and grow our family this way?" said Smith.

The couple knew they could not do it alone. So Smith's mother-in-law, Loryn Smith, and her husband volunteered to become parents again. The couple adopted the five older children. They've already raised 15 adoptive children and five biological.

"Most importantly to let siblings grow up together. They didn't make the choices that separated them and they deserve to be together," said Loryn Smith.

The four younger children will with Peggy and her husband at their Tampa home. The five older children will live about five minutes away.

Desiree is the oldest child. Her youngest sibling is just 4-months-old.

"It's a good thing to be able to come home and be with your siblings again," said Desiree.

The family says it's a whirlwind at times, but the tiny smiles remind them it's worth it.

The adoption for the nine children will be finalized in April.

For more information on children available for adoption visit Eckerd.org or Florida Department of Children and Families at AdoptFlorida.org.