Tampa City Council discusses areas without adequate grocery stores or supermarkets

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa City Council discussed areas of the city without proper access to grocery stores and supermarkets with fresh food.

The discussion happened at a council meeting on Thursday, April 20.

City officials agreed to work with Hillsborough County and other partners to identify where food deserts exist within the City of Tampa.

Monica Petrella, Food System Program Coordinator with Hillsborough County Extension, gave a presentation to city council members on Thursday.

Petrella refers to food deserts as LILA (low-income, low-access). A food desert is where at least 500 people, or 33% of the population, live more than one mile (urban area) or more than 10 miles (rural area) from the nearest grocery store or supermarket.

The population is also low-income, with a poverty rate of 20% or greater, or the median family income is at or below 80% of the statewide or metropolitan area median family income.

Harvest Hope Park sits on several acres of land in the heart of the University area of Tampa. The park's community garden is available to residents for free. People may get fresh fruit and vegetables.

Dr. Sarah Combs is the CEO and Executive Director of the University Area Community Development Corporation, which operates the garden.

"The University area community is a food desert and a food swamp, and having access to fresh and healthy produce is a challenge for this community and what better way to create a community garden as a way to bring residents together, the community together," said Dr. Combs.

Tampa City Council discussed city and county-owned properties which may be used as urban farms or gardens. The council did not vote on the issue but agreed to continue the discussion at a later date and look for solutions.

Several council members, including Guido Maniscalco, supported the idea of community gardens.

"They're in the middle of neighborhoods. People can walk to these places. They don't need a car. They don't need to take a bus. They can walk there and get what they need," said Maniscalco.

"I do know that community gardens are wonderful, but do take an enormous amount of work," said Council member Lynn Hurtak.

Dr. Combs said additional community gardens would benefit the city.

"I think the more community gardens we can have in this community and beyond is absolutely a beautiful thing," said Dr. Combs.

View the presentation from the Tampa City Council meeting below:

Tampa City Council Meeting by ABC Action News on Scribd