Tampa bridges and old city hall to light up for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TAMPA, Fla — Old City Hall and downtown bridges will shine blue Sunday for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The day was established to show support to law enforcement officers for their dedication to duty and service to their communities.

Floridians can show their appreciation to law enforcement professionals by:

Wear blue in support of law enforcement

Send a card or letter of support to your local police department, tribal, state, or federal agency.

Tell an officer “Thank You”

Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience

Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement

Turn your social media channel blue

Fly a blue ribbon on your car antenna, mailbox, or anywhere a ribbon can be tied

Before becoming mayor, Jane Castor served Chief of Police from 2009 to 2015. "From the moment I became an officer, I knew that the sense of family and comradery we have at the Tampa Police Department is truly special," Mayor Castor said. "Not everyone can be in law enforcement, it takes bravery, tough skin, and a lot of heart. But I know that the men and women of the Tampa Police Department are the best in the nation" She also knows firsthand that being in law enforcement requires a lot of sacrifices. "From long shifts and late nights, to missing weekends and holidays with loved ones and putting your life on the line to protect our community and improve the quality of life for every neighborhood," Mayor Castor said. We also remember the officers we’ve lost this year, including Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen, who was killed in the line of duty, Officer Travis Comrey, FTO Matt Coleman and most recently, Officer Matthew David McNeal. They will always be remembered as part of our TPD family.

