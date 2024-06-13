Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2024 makes dining out at local restaurants more affordable

TAMPA, Fla. — Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for the eighteenth year.

It offers you a great way to try out a new restaurant without worrying about how much the bill will be at the end of the night.

Dozens of restaurants across the Tampa Bay region will offer affordable three-course prix fixe meals for 11 days. Many are also offering specials on whiskey, vodka and wine. You can view the menus online at TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com.

To take advantage of the savings, all you need to do is visit any of the 67 participating restaurants between Thursday, June 13 and Sunday, June 23, and ask for the special Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.

This year a portion of the proceeds are being donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

The following restaurant locations are participating in Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2024:



15 Olives (Tampa)

3 Corners Pizza (Tampa)

4 Rivers Smokehouse (2 locations in Tampa)

Allelo (St. Petersburg)

American Social (Tampa)

Anchor and Brine (Tampa)

Ava (Tampa)

Avenue Blu (Tampa)

Babushka's (Tampa)

Beachwood Seafood Kitchen (Oldsmar)

Beacon Rooftop Lounge (Tampa)

Besito Mexican (Tampa)

Birch & Vine (St. Petersburg)

Bon Appetit Restaurant (Dunedin)

Bright Ice Scoop Shop (Tampa)

Bulla Gastrobar (Tampa)

Caracara (Dunedin)

Cider Press Vegan Gastropub (St. Petersburg)

Corazon (Tampa)

CW's Gin Joint (Tampa)

Driftlight Steakhouse (Tampa)

Élevage (Tampa)

Flames Indian Cuisine (Tampa)

Flamestone American Grill (2 locations in Oldsmar and Trinity)

Fortu (St. Petersburg)

Gangchu (Tampa)

Good Intentions (St. Petersburg)

Jackson's Bistro, Bar & Sushi (Tampa)

Jimmy's Tacos (Tampa)

Latitude 28 (Clearwater)

Loch Ness Grill at Innisbrook Resort (Palm Harbor)

Lolita's Wine Market (St. Petersburg)

Lona (Tampa)

Los Chapos Tacos (3 locations in Brandon, Lutz and Tampa)

Luna Lux (St. Petersburg)

Mad Fish (St. Pete Beach)

Madison Avenue Pizza (Dunedin)

Mel's Hot Dogs (Tampa)

Melting Pot Social (Tampa)

Must Wine Loft (St. Petersburg)

Ocean Hai (Clearwater)

Parkshore Grill (St. Petersburg)

Rome + Fig Global Bistro (Tampa)

Sal Rosa (Tampa)

Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar (Tampa)

Sea Salt (St. Petersburg)

Seasons 52 (Tampa)

SiX (Tampa)

Teak (St. Petersburg)

The Brinehouse (Safety Harbor)

The Brisket Shoppe (Tampa)

The Dan (Tampa)

The Dunedin Smokehouse (Dunedin)

The Honu Restaurant and Tiki Bar (Dunedin)

The Original Crabby Bill's (2 locations in Indian Rocks Beach and St. Pete Beach)

The Pearl (Tampa)

The Spaniard (Tampa)

The Tides Seafood Market & Provisions (Safety Harbor)

Tibby's New Oleans Kitchen (Brandon)

Timpano (Tampa)

Wagamama (Tampa)

Willa's (Tampa)

Creative Loafing is also sponsoring a "check-in to win" contest for Restaurant Week. All you have to do is the download Restaurant Week app from the App Store or Google Play store. Then check in at the restaurants you visit.

There are several other ways you can accumulate points including ordering specific alcoholic beverages, staying at a local hotel or taking a cooking class at the Dunedin Fine Arts Center.

Users who accumulate the most points at the end of Restaurant Week can win win gift cards from select restaurants and $500 in Creative Loafing deals. Full details on the contest are available at TampaBayRestaurantWeek.com.