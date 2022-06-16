Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2022 makes dining at local restaurants more affordable

TAMPA, Fla. — Creative Loafing's Tampa Bay Restaurant Week is back for the sixteenth year.

Dozens of restaurants across the Tampa Bay region will offer affordable three-course prix fixe meals for 11 days. Many are also offering specials on whiskey, vodka and wine. You can view the menus online at tampabayrestaurantweek.com.

To take advantage of the savings, all you need to do is visit any of the 51 participating restaurants between Thursday, June 16 and Sunday, June 26 and ask for the special Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.

Tampa Bay Restaurant Week offers you a great way to try out a new restaurant without worrying about how much the bill will be at the end of the night.

This year a portion of the proceeds are being donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Creative Loafing is also sponsoring a photo contest for Restaurant Week where you could win $500 in deals and $700 in gift cards from participating Restaurant Week locations.

To enter the contest, all you need to do is take photos of both your Restaurant Week menu and meal. Then post the photos on Instagram by adding your location at the participating restaurant. You will need to tag the photos with @cltampabay and the hashtag #TampaBayRestaurantWeek. Finally, make sure to publicly share the photo. You can enter once for every different participating restaurant you visit.

The following restaurant locations are participating in Tampa Bay Restaurant Week 2022: