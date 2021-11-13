Tampa Bay food banks in need of volunteers, and additional donations amid rising food prices

TAMPA, Fla. — Food banks across the U.S. continue to serve a larger amount of people now than they did before the pandemic, and now, the nonprofit organizations are facing another challenge: the inflation of food prices.

Nonprofits in the Tampa Bay area like Feeding Tampa Bay are not excluded from these challenges. They say what they need most right now is volunteers, but of course, if you can't volunteer your time, they're always in need of monetary donations.

Thomas Mantz, President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay tells ABC Action News that while the catastrophic rise in food insecurity has leveled off over the last year, they're still serving around 35 percent more people now than they were pre-pandemic.

Then you couple that with surging food prices due to inflation and supply chain shortages, which they say are impacting their organization, and other nonprofits like theirs.

“Whenever there are rising prices, families that we serve often feel that pinch more than most, and more often than most. And so when you talk about the increases to, not just grocery prices, but gas prices, housing prices, all of those inevitably challenge the budgets of those we serve,” said Mantz.

It is important to note, however, that if you do need some help, this is exactly the reason organizations like Feeding Tampa Bay exist. They service 10 counties in the Tampa Bay area with food pantries, so if you're in need of food, you can find a location by clicking here.

And if you're able to donate to Feeding Tampa Bay, you can do so by clicking here.