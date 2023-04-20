Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance advocates for year-round ferry service in Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A group of local leaders across Tampa Bay announced the launch of the Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance on Wednesday.

The non-profit organization was formed to advocate for ferry service to connect Tampa Bay communities safely, cost-effectively, accessible manner.

The alliance is pushing for permanent service in Tampa Bay.

Currently, the Cross Bay Ferry operates seasonal service to and from St. Petersburg on select days. According to its website, ridership has increased through all non-COVID years and set a new record in 2022, with nearly 62,000 passengers.

The alliance is not associated with Cross Bay Ferry.

Tanya Doran, President and CEO ofTampa Bay Ferries Alliance, said the non-profit organization supports Cross Bay Ferry and its several projects.

"We strongly believe it will help bring relief within the traffic. As you know, south Hillsborough County has grown and developed and the traffic, well, it's like a parking lot in our community," said Tanya Doran, President and CEO of Tampa Bay Ferries Alliance.

Cross Bay Ferry has plans to make ferry service permanent, add more destinations and start the region's first commuter ferry service to MacDill Air Force Base. Plans also include building the South County Terminal, which will serve as the home base for the ferry fleet and administrative headquarters.

Scott Bushway has used the ferry to travel to and from St. Pete.

"I've gone to St. Pete several times on it for lunch, meet some friends, but I know a lot of people use it to get to the Lightning game, get to the new retail on Water Street restaurants on Water Street," said Scott Bushway.

Cross Bay Ferry conducted a survey which found 97% of riders took the ferry to enjoy the destination city. Riders wanted to dine out, visit museums and cultural events, shop and attend sporting events.

To learn more about current ferry service and future plans, visit Cross Bay Ferry's website.