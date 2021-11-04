Tampa Bay Burger Week 2021: 10 days of specials at local restaurants

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Burger Week 2021 kicks on Thursday, and it features 10 days of burger specials for $10 and under at local restaurants.

Creative Loafing Tampa is teaming up with local restaurants from November 4-14 to provide takeout and dine-in burger deals, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more. A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.

To take advantage of the special, visit one of the participating locations and ask for the Tampa Bay Burger Week special.

Participating restaurants:



American Social, Tampa

Birch & Vine, St. Pete

Bull Gatrobar, Tampa

Burger Monger; Clearwater, St. Pete, South Tampa, North Tampa, Wesley Chapel

Burger-ish Bar & Grill, St. Pete Beach

Butter's Burgers, Tampa

Chicago's Best Burgers, Brandon

Coppertail Brewing Co., Tampa

Daily Eats, Tampa

Datz; Tampa , Riverview, St. Pete

, Riverview, Genx Tavern, Tampa

Gigglewaters, Dunedin

Haven, Tampa

Marlow's Tavern, Tampa

Nebraska Mini Mark, Tampa

Paul's Landing, St. Pete

Sear City Burgers; Tampa, Riverview, St. Pete

Shuffle, Tampa

Strandhill Public; Tampa, Brandon

The Avenue DTSP, St. Pete

The Dunedin Smokehouse, Dunedin

The Independent, Tampa

The Pub Tampa Bay, Tampa

Urban Brew and BBQ, St. Pete

