Tampa Bay Burger Week 2021: 10 days of specials at local restaurants

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Burger Week 2021 kicks on Thursday, and it features 10 days of burger specials for $10 and under at local restaurants.
Creative Loafing Tampa is teaming up with local restaurants from November 4-14 to provide takeout and dine-in burger deals, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more. A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay.
To take advantage of the special, visit one of the participating locations and ask for the Tampa Bay Burger Week special.
Participating restaurants:
- American Social, Tampa
- Birch & Vine, St. Pete
- Bull Gatrobar, Tampa
- Burger Monger; Clearwater, St. Pete, South Tampa, North Tampa, Wesley Chapel
- Burger-ish Bar & Grill, St. Pete Beach
- Butter's Burgers, Tampa
- Chicago's Best Burgers, Brandon
- Coppertail Brewing Co., Tampa
- Daily Eats, Tampa
- Datz; Tampa, Riverview, St. Pete
- Genx Tavern, Tampa
- Gigglewaters, Dunedin
- Haven, Tampa
- Marlow's Tavern, Tampa
- Nebraska Mini Mark, Tampa
- Paul's Landing, St. Pete
- Sear City Burgers; Tampa, Riverview, St. Pete
- Shuffle, Tampa
- Strandhill Public; Tampa, Brandon
- The Avenue DTSP, St. Pete
- The Dunedin Smokehouse, Dunedin
- The Independent, Tampa
- The Pub Tampa Bay, Tampa
- Urban Brew and BBQ, St. Pete
