Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce accepting resumes from job seekers

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is accepting resumes from job seekers in the Tampa Bay area.

The chamber will work as a job placement entity to match applicants with hiring beach businesses. Many businesses are looking for staff to fill every position from housekeeping, hostesses, cooks and front desk personnel.

The job placement will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, 6990 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, FL 33706.

Resumes are required. People seeking a job can drop off their resumes during the time periods. A short 5-10 minute interview will take place and then applicants' resumes will be distributed to the proper hiring managers.

Businesses are also offering incentives for new hires like bonuses and ride-sharing gift cards.

To learn more about who is hiring, click here.

For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.



