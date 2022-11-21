Tampa Bay area law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need on Monday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation. All three will be holiday turkey giveaway events on Monday morning.

***

Fourteen years ago the Pendas Law Firm started a Thanksgiving tradition to help families in need by giving away hundreds of turkeys at its Tampa and Orlando offices.

The company now gives away turkeys in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, Miami and Jacksonville.

Anyone needing a turkey to celebrate Thanksgiving is invited to stop by Pendas' Tampa office, which is located at 816 W. Martin Luther King Blvd on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. (or until supplies run out).

The company's employees will be giving away turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There is no pre-registration or documentation of need required to receive a free turkey.

* * *

The Clearwater law firm of Carey Leisure and Neal is holding their 7th annual Free Turkey Giveaway on Monday, November 21, 2022, starting 10:00 a.m. until they give out their last turkey.

The company will distribute hundreds of free turkeys on a first come, first serve basis to anyone in need. The giveaway will be held the firm's office at 622 Bypass Drive, Suite 100 in Clearwater. There is a limit one turkey per family.

* * *

PERENICH The Law Firm is partnering with Countryside Cares Helping Hands for its third annual Turkey Give Back on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Three hundred turkeys will be given out on a first-come first-served basis starting at 10:00 a.m. in the law firm's main office parking lot at 25749 U.S. 19 in Clearwater.

PERENICH asks people wanting to pick up a turkey to enter at the Cypress Point Shopping Plaza. There is a limit of one turkey per family.