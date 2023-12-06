Where to see Christmas lights across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas is fast approaching, and as we experience some cooler days (here and there), we're rounding up places you can visit to get into the holiday spirit.
This list will be constantly updated with places across the entire Tampa Bay area, so if you know of a display we've missed, email us at webteam@wfts.com!
Theme Parks
- Busch Gardens Christmas Town
- ZooTampa Christmas In The Wild
- Holidays at Legoland
- Florida Aquarium: Snow days, photos with Santa
Hillsborough County
- Tampa Bay's Festival of Lights
- Friends of the Riverwalk Holiday Spectacular
- Winter Village Curtis Hixon Park
- Pirate Water Taxi River of Lights
- Henry B. Plant Museum Victorian Christmas Stroll
- Raprager Family Farms Old Fashioned Country Christmas
- Christmas Lane Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds
- Temple Terrace Light Show
Pinellas County
- Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field
- Downtown Waterfront Parks
- Holiday Lights & Carnival Rides in Largo Central Park
- Florida Botanical Gardens
- Oakdale Christmas Display
- Safety Harbor Holiday Nights at Folly Farm
- The Light of Lake Park Estates