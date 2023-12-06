Where to see Christmas lights across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas is fast approaching, and as we experience some cooler days (here and there), we're rounding up places you can visit to get into the holiday spirit.

This list will be constantly updated with places across the entire Tampa Bay area, so if you know of a display we've missed, email us at webteam@wfts.com!

Jillian Ramos

Theme Parks

Hillsborough County

Dakota Busch

Dakota Busch

Pinellas County

Polk County

Pasco County

Hernando County