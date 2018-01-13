Tampa attorney, two other men arrested for cocaine trafficking

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Tampa attorney who was a former police officer and two other men face drug trafficking charges in Polk County, officials said.

Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives and members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking or HIDTA task force arrested Robert Carr, 66, of Thonotosassa; Brandon Byars, 37, of Brandon; and Logan Sebring, 24, of Bayonet Point.

Carr served five years with the Tampa Police Department. He currently is an attorney and owner of Resolute Law Group.

Carr also represented Sebring in a previous criminal case.

According to the affidavits, an investigation began when HIDTA detectives became aware of possible drug trafficking by Byars and started investigating him.

Through the investigation, the task force members believed Carr and Byars were accomplices.

Carr was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and possession of a vehicle knowingly used to traffic cocaine.

Byars faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of Hydrocodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sebring was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.