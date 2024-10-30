Suzy Lopez, Andrew Warren in race for Hillsborough County State Attorney

TAMPA, Fla. — Current Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez faces her predecessor Andrew Warren in the November election.

Lopez became Hillsborough’s first female State Attorney when Governor Ron DeSantis appointed her in 2022.

She was born and raised in Hillsborough County, and Sheriff Chad Chronister has endorsed her.

"We have rebuilt our relationships with our law enforcement partners. When I arrived the relationships were really broken and so we’ve rebuilt those relationships and we work closely with our law enforcement and our community partners and we've given a voice to victims and their families," said Lopez.

Lopez said families of victims who died as a result a crime used to receive a letter in the mail. But she has since changed the process, meeting with families in person.

"I now meet with every family because every family is different, their grief journey is different and their case is different," said Lopez.

Lopez has worked as an attorney at the 2nd District Court of Appeal. In 2005, she became an Assistant State Attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court. In December of 2021, Lopez was appointed to serve as a Hillsborough County Court Judge.

In 2022, Governor Ron Desantis appointed her after suspending her predecessor Andrew Warren.

Warren was elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Warren said he was suspended after criticizing harsh abortion bans.

Governor DeSantis suspended him for "neglect of duty" and refusing to enforce Florida law.

Warren sued the governor.

"The governor's suspension was an illegal, unconstitutional political stunt and that's not my opinion, that's a fact. That's what the court found— that it was politically motivated and they made up reasons to suspend me," said Warren.

An appeals court ruled in January of 2023 that DeSantis violated Warren's First Amendment rights and the state constitution. However, Warren was not reinstated.

Before being elected, Warren served as federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Warren said he is running again to keep his promise to voters.

"As a federal prosecutor and as the state attorney, I’ve done what I’ve always promised to do, fight for our safety and uphold the law. It’s what I’ve always done, It’s what I’ll continue to do and the track record of success speaks for itself. Crime was down year after year after year and I fought to protect the freedoms that we all cherish," he said.

Voters will decide who becomes the next State Attorney on November 5. The position carries a four year term.

