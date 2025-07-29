Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Subscription cancellation rule

Over 40 separate microchip databases exist, but they are not interconnected, risking pets' reuniting if one company closes.
Susan Solves It: Pet Microchip Concerns
subscription
Posted
and last updated
  • A federal appeals court has overturned a new FTC rule intended to simplify consumer subscription cancellations, citing procedural flaws in the rulemaking process.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says it's important to be aware of subscription terms and conditions to avoid difficulties when attempting to cancel services.

'I’m just scared!' Insurance denials halt chemotherapy treatment for FL woman with 'aggressive' breast cancer

Months have passed since Mary Barnes had a double mastectomy to treat an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. Now her treatments have been put on hold because of insurance denials.

FL woman delayed chemo treatment because of insurance denials

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.