Susan Solves It: Subscription cancellation rule

- A federal appeals court has overturned a new FTC rule intended to simplify consumer subscription cancellations, citing procedural flaws in the rulemaking process.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says it's important to be aware of subscription terms and conditions to avoid difficulties when attempting to cancel services.
'I’m just scared!' Insurance denials halt chemotherapy treatment for FL woman with 'aggressive' breast cancer
Months have passed since Mary Barnes had a double mastectomy to treat an “aggressive” form of breast cancer. Now her treatments have been put on hold because of insurance denials.
