Susan Solves It: FTC targeting false 'Made in the USA' claims

- The FTC is cracking down on companies it claims are falsely labeling products as "Made in the USA."
- The agency sent four companies warning letters, of which three are based in Florida.
Corporation for Public Broadcasting shutdown will impact Tampa's PBS and NPR stations
From Mr. Rogers to Sesame Street. From Downton Abbey to the documentaries of filmmaker Ken Burns. They’re shows so many Americans love and grew up on, and they were broadcast on local PBS stations thanks to funding from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting.
