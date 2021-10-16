Supply chain issue having trickle-down impact on food donation groups

TAMPA, Fla. — If you've noticed your groceries are getting more expensive, you're not alone.

Experts say many products are pricier because of major backlogs in the process that brings your food from where it's grown to your shelves.

"Fedex and ups, are the shippers for some of our nation's largest stores. Their commitment to go all-in on 24/7 operations means that businesses of all sizes will get their goods on shelves faster and more reliably," said President Joe Biden.

While leaders work to fix the problem at the top, many are still feeling the pinch.

The President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, Thomas Mantz, says the supply chain issues are impacting them as food providers.

"Every family needs a certain amount of food on the table and if you're not able to purchase all that you need at the grocery store, you're likely coming to an organization like Feeding Tampa Bay or our partners to get supplemental food."

But they're also seeing impacts as an organization that buys food in bulk.

"For an organization like ourselves we have to be careful about what we can and can't purchase and it inhibits our ability to get as much food as we may want or need," said Mantz.

That said, they tell us that for now, they should still be able to meet the growing demand for food thanks to generous donors in the community.

"I would say ultimately our viewpoint is a positive one, we always think better news is coming. That said, we have to adjust our services accordingly as well," said Mantz.

If you'd like to donate food, money, or your time, or if you need food, you can contact Feeding Tampa Bay.