Sunset Hills Elementary School secretary and her family loses belongings in Hurricane Idalia

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Tarpon Springs family escaped flood waters by climbing out a window during Hurricane Idalia.

Elisha Bowman said her husband and two daughters were sleeping early Tuesday morning. She said she woke up to her dog whining.

She stepped out of bed and into a giant puddle. She quickly realized their home was flooded.

"It just kept rising, so we realized we kind of needed to move a little faster as the water is rising up to your kneecaps; it's a little more difficult than one would think," said Elisha Bowman.

Cell phone video from a neighbor captures Kaylee Bowman carrying the family's dog out a window.

"We were just shoving totes out the window for I don't know how long, 30-45 minutes, 50 minutes. Just taking as much stuff as we could. Obviously, we couldn't take the big stuff," said Bowman.

Bowman said her family moved clothes and valuables to the neighbor's home, which sits on higher ground.

WFTS

"We were probably in longer than we probably should have been with that type of water that was flowing, and you try grabbing whatever you can grab. We just didn't think it was going to happen. We expected maybe a little bit of water, you know," she said.

The family was renting the Tarpon Springs home and only moved in about three weeks ago.

Bowman said nearby neighbors said they have never seen the neighborhood flood like it did with Hurricane Idalia. Three bayous, including Kreamer Bayou, surround the neighborhood.

Bowman is a secretary and bookkeeper at Sunset Hills Elementary School. A co-worker set up a GoFundMe page to help the family since they lost their belongings.

"I have people calling us left and right; you can stay with us. We have this, we have that, making us food and taking care of us. This community has come together," said Bowman.

The family is overwhelmed by all the love and support from the community.

"I'm not going to cry; that's what this school does, all the schools in reality, Tarpon High Band, Tarpon Fundamental, Tarpon Elementary, and my school, and they have all come together to help," she said.

"Everyone is wonderful. They include you. They treat you like family."

To help the family, visit: gofundme.com/f/bowman-family-flood-aid